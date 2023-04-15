NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A one stop shopping for veterans is happening in just one week.

On Saturday, April 22 an event will feature programs that may be helpful for veterans.

Veterans Outreach Day will be held at Queenship of Mary located at 1324 Newport Ave. in Northampton.

Kelly Bauer and Conrad Abelovsky of Valley Health Partners joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday morning to discuss the benefits of attending the event.

Veterans Outreach Day is sponsored by the Northampton Joint Veterans Association and Valley Health Partners veteran health program.

Organizers say many veteran-based support organizations will be present to provide information, support, and services for all veterans, their families and caretakers.