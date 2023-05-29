Veterans, parade goers in Easton talk about who they're remembering this Memorial Day

EASTON, Pa. - Chairs lined downtown Easton Monday, as hundreds of people participated in or watched the annual Memorial Day Parade. 69 News talked with veterans and parade goers about who they're remembering this Memorial Day.

Paul Moser came to Easton's Memorial Day Parade for the first time this year, to say, "thanks to the veterans who served and never came home."

The Vietnam veteran says he served with many who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Quite a few of them," said Moser. "It's hard to talk about."

Others marching down Northampton Street, or watching the parade go by, had heroes on their minds, too.

"Marine helicopter pilot," said veteran and Easton City Councilman Roger Ruggles. "He was on a training mission, but they crashed. I remember the day that they told me and I just sunk."

"There's four or five guys from Phillipsburg, who I went to school with," said Tom Hess, the president of the Memorial Day Ceremonies and a member of the Marine Corps League. "You think about them a lot."

All the flags, soldiers, motorcycles, bands, and scouts honor those who gave their lives for this country.

Some parade goers were also thinking about other veterans.

"My uncle....I just honor him in my own way and coming down here very year is the best way to do so," said Kayla Counterman of Easton.

"My father was in the service, World War II," said Eileen Almangar of Easton. "Means a lot to me."

"My one Uncle Willie," said Clarence Odenheimer, who grew up in Easton and marched in an Easton Memorial Day parade as a kid. "He was in the Marine Corps."

"My father was in the Army and my brother," said Connie Odenheimer, who grew up in Bethlehem.

"My dad was in the Navy," said Elaine Ferrell of Scranton. "My grandfather was in the Army."

The parade is a tradition for many local families.

"It brings some unity to a very divided country at this time," said Clarence Odenheimer. "I think we should all as citizens honor those that have sacrificed for our country and realize the joy of a parade which brings people together, can permeate the rest of society as well."

Easton's bands stopped on their side of the free bridge. Phillipsburg's did the same on theirs for the annual tossing of the wreath by both mayors.

Still, there is a sad feeling among some who wore the uniform.

"Today, we remember, but tomorrow they forget, when we go back to work or when they go to school or whatever, and I'd like people never to forget," said Hess.

It's one of the reasons the Marine Corps League goes to schools throughout the year and teaches the next generation about service and sacrifice.

"It's hard to grasp the enormity of loss that we as a nation have had," said Ruggles.

The parade ended with its annual ceremonies and honors at Riverside Park.