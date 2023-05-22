ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "A true role model just to everyone. She took whatever gifts she had and maximized them," said Scott Hanawalt about his late sister, Kristi.

For a dozen years, prior to her death in 2020, Kristi Hanawalt worked at Wegmans in the bagel department.

Those job skills are learned through Via of the Lehigh Valley, which has placed thousands of people with disabilities into the workforce.

Scott and Rob Hanawalt are Kristi's brothers.

"She had supportive companies like Via and supportive work environments. And she just killed it in everything she did," said Rob, her other brother.

In Kristi's honor, with a sizable donation from a family friend, Via opened a New Life Skills Center, on Allentown's South Cedar Crest Boulevard.

The grand opening party was complete with Wegmans bagels.

"We will work on things like doing your laundry, preparing for meals, grocery shopping, counting money," said Via's Denise Pioli.

Pioli says tangible life skills like those lead to more independence and employment.

Unlike Via's Bethlehem training facility, this one targets younger adults, which Pioli says has been underserved.

"People who really haven't been out in the workforce quite yet but need to develop some life skills," Pioli added.

With a labor shortage ongoing it's a workforce in demand, and one the Hanawalts say Kristi would be a part of.

"If she saw this now, I think she would be talking to all of us about, you know, what Via has meant to her," Rob said.