BETHLEHEM, Pa. - 10 hours a week, Via of the Lehigh Valley's Alex Sityar is the lifeline for 33-year-old Paul Spivak.
"Paul loves to socialize. He loves to go out and eat, bowling. He's gone swimming before," Sityar explained.
Via provides cradle-to-grave direct support services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
However, those like Sityar are hard to find. The agency needs to hire 70 employees to get back to having 200 direct support professionals, which is considered normal staffing levels.
"We have to address wages, we have to increase wages to attract people to our industry," said President and CEO Lisa Walkiewicz.
Walkiewicz says it's a $14 to $16-an-hour job and knows warehouses pay more. Even a $2500-signing bonus isn't helping to get applicants, she said.
Via and agencies like it get its funding from the state. Without more, Via and others can't increase pay, a financial issue with a very personal impact.
Easton's George Martinez says for 20 years Via has expanded the world for his two sons Matthew and Allen, much more than he ever could.
"They want to go out and not stay here around me. I am. But I'm Dad. I'm not their buddies you know," he said.
They're lucky, as Via's wait list is now at 150. The agency says its now serving 600 people, down from 800 at full staff levels.
The Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association wants the state to step up. They point out the $7.3-billion in American Rescue Plan dollars given to the state as proof the funds are there.
However, the state is saving $5 billion for future generations.
A legislator on the state's appropriations committee says more funds could come to the industry, but not until next year's budget season.
Walkiewicz says the federal reconciliation bill would solve the issue, but that has yet to pass, and the $3.5-trillion proposal is being cut down. Fears are there won't be federal funds to help address the nationwide issue.
"These are the most vulnerable members of our community, if we don't take care of them I don't know who will," Walkieiwicz tearfully said.