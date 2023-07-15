It's called the "summer slide," and it can affect kids while they are not in school. 

It's when kids lose some of the academic and general skills learned over the school year, and this is more prominent for students with disabilities. 

That's where VIA of the Lehigh Valley comes in with their summer camp.

Michele Grasso, VIA's vice president of development and communications, joins the 69 News at Sunrise crew.

