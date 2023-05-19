EASTON, Pa. - Crews are set to start tearing down Easton's Pine Street Garage at the end of the month. Neighboring property owners got a letter saying there may be a need for vibration monitoring. So, what does that mean?

It's important to point out: there's not going to be a big implosion. The garage will be taken down piece by piece.

69 News is told vibration monitoring is a fairly common, preventative measure for projects like these.

"It's going to be interesting," said Judy Nardella, who works nearby.

Pine Street Garage is set to come down on or after the week of May 29, North Star let neighbors know in a letter.

The contractor also said, "there is potential for your property to need vibration monitoring."

69 News talked with the vice president, who clarified that's something done completely by the company and that property owners don't need to do anything themselves.

He says the letter is a way to let neighbors know North Star may be reaching out again, should engineers deem it necessary.

If so, experts would take photos of walls and cracks to capture buildings' conditions before the project. They'd add monitors that indicate if there's too much vibration at any point that could impact structure.

"I don't think it's going to be much of a problem, but they are going to be taking beams in the ground out, and it could present a problem," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "So, we're glad that North Star is being cautious."

Easton is requiring North Star to do this. Both say it's a regular requirement throughout the region.

"The one thing I'm concerned about obviously, St. (John's) Lutheran Church is a very old church," said Panto. "Of course, the George Taylor house built in 1757, so there are some unique historic structures that are built long before modern day building codes are in effect."

While property owners aren't required to take any action, Panto said, "I would suggest that any local property owner takes pictures of any cracks they have now or walls that don't have cracks."

City Center hired North Star to manage demo for the property it'll transform into The Marquis.

"Once it's all said and done and there's a beautiful building here, a nice parking area, it'll all be worth it," said Diane Johnson, who works nearby.

Vibration monitoring is also a way for companies to protect themselves from fraudulent claims from property owners who say construction caused damage that was already there.