READING, Pa. - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is expected to make several stops throughout the region Thursday.

He's traveling with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.

They'll be stopping at Reading Area Community College to tour the facility and speak to students.

Then they'll head over to Allentown to hear how the schools provide services for students.

The tour is an effort to highlight the administration's commitment to helping students recover from the impacts of the pandemic.