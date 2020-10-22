EASTON, Pa. | Prosecutors in Northampton County have withdrawn robbery and conspiracy charges against a Nazareth man after the victim contradicted his original statement to police.
Assistant District Attorney Aaron Gallogly told Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli Wednesday that prosecutors were withdrawing all charges against Frederick G. Milford V, who had been accused of participating in a December 2019 Bushkill Township home invasion.
Authorities had accused the now 22-year-old Milford and Brandin Brong in connection with a gunpoint robbery. Gallogly told the court that the victim gave contradictory statements regarding the alleged crime. In response to a question from the judge, he said investigators are looking into whether the alleged victim could now face charges for making false allegations.
Defense attorney Scott Wilhem said he hired an investigator to take a statement from the victim to see if it would be different than the one given to police.
“It was completely different,” he said. “It was a complete fabrication.”
The victim gave the private investigator a recorded statement that Milford was invited into his home to retrieve personal belongings, which is what Milford had previously told authorities, according to Wilhem. The victim admitted that Milford had never pulled a gun, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brong in Carbon County on Jan. 14 on a weapons charge, and the Bushkill Township Police Department arrested him two weeks later on robbery, criminal trespass, theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint charges in connection to the alleged home invasion. Court records show that Brong, of English Road in Moore Township, still faces charges in connection with the incident.