BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A serious crash in Bethlehem on Friday, March 24, 2023, had turned deadly.

Carol R. Smith, 79, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the accident, and died on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The cause of death was listed as complications of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Police say they responded to the accident at West Second Street, between the Hill-to-Hill Bridge and West Third Street, at 4:50 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident. The operator of one of the vehicles was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

In addition to the coroner's office, this incident is being investigated by the Bethlehem Police Department.