ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're following a shooting in Allentown.

Shots were fired in the 1100 block of West Maple Street just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died in the hospital.

Officers laid out more than a dozen evidence markers as they investigated the scene.

They are continuing that investigation Saturday morning.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to call the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7752, ext. 1.

