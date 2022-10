LYNN TWP., Pa. -- The name of the 58-year-old man who died after a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County has been released.

Philip J. Helman, Allentown, was pronounced dead on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. on the scene.

He was the operator of one of the cars that was in a collision with an ambulance and another vehicle.

His death was ruled an accident.