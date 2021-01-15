ALLENTOWN, Pa. | One of the two victims of a stabbing last January in Allentown recalled an attack from behind that left him with as many as 40 stitches in his head, double vision in one eye and continued headaches.
Kareem R. Green faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 26, 2019, attack and a single count of escape after allegedly failing to return to work release the day before the assault, all felonies.
Following a pair of preliminary hearings on Friday, District Judge David Howells ruled that the prosecution made it prima facie case and sent each set of charges to Lehigh County Court.
Allentown police said the stabbing attack happened about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Seventh and Gordon streets. The female victim – the mother of Green’s children – testified that she and a friend were walking back from a market, when Green came running at them from behind.
In response to questions from Assistant District Attorney Edward Muir, the victim explained that she yelled, prompting her friend to turn as Green was descending upon him. The two fell to the ground as they struggled, and she testified that she didn’t know Green had allegedly stabbed her friend until later.
Green, meanwhile, allegedly punched the woman in the face and cursed at her before stabbing her three times. She testified that she didn’t initially realize that she’d been stabbed near her collar bone as she was trying to block Green’s attack.
She then felt being stabbed in the stomach. The victim said she spent about two weeks in the hospital for extensive internal injuries. She pulled her shirt to the side to reveal a scar near her right shoulder.
In response to questions from defense attorney Jay Nigrini, the victim testified that Green had called her sometime before the attack but that she did not plan on meeting with him. She told the court that she didn’t initially see a knife and that her friend was not armed.
The man allegedly attacked by Green testified that he doesn’t recall much at all of the attack, including the identity of his attacker. His recollections of the night are “all hazy,” which he attributes to the fact he believes he hit his head on the ground and was kicked.
He testified that the attack happened very quickly, and that he does recall feeling something tearing at his scalp. He told the court that he awoke to feel his head cut wide open.
In a separate hearing, Clifford Knappenberger, an investigator with the Lehigh County Department of Corrections, testified that Green had been an inmate at the county’s work release facility in Salisbury Township on Jan. 25. He was allowed to go to the hospital after complaining of chest pains, according to Knappenberger.
After being taken to the hospital, staff notified authorities that Green allegedly left the hospital without seeking any treatment, according to Knappenberger’s testimony. He told the court he saw media coverage the next day that Green was wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.
Allentown police issued an arrest warrant for the 34-year-old, and authorities arrested Green on July 16 at an apartment complex in South Whitehall Township.
Green remains in Lehigh County Jail after failing to post a combined $100,000 bail. His next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for March 3.