EASTON, Pa. | The woman killed late Tuesday night in a murder-suicide in an Easton apartment building was shot nearly a dozen times, according to authorities.
The Northampton County Coroner's Office ruled that 42-year-old David Hall died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment in the 600 block of Canal Park. Shakeeyah Jackson, 34, was shot 10 times, according to District Attorney Terence Houck.
He called the incident a murder-suicide.
Easton police had to force their way into the apartment because it was locked, Houck said. Inside, authorities recovered a 9mm handgun, the origins of which police continue to investigate, he said.
A 63-year-old woman in the neighboring apartment was struck in the leg by a bullet that came through the wall. She was treated at the hospital released early Wednesday.
There were two children in the apartment, ages 7 and 5, that witnessed some portion of the incident, according to the district attorney. He said the entire incident occurred within the couple's apartment.
Authorities reported Wednesday that Jackson and Hall were married.
Easton police responded to a report of a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the apartments on the city's South Side. Houck said Wednesday that authorities were not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting and that there was no danger to the public.
The children found at the scene were taken to police headquarters and later turned over to family members. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.