Shooting

EASTON, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound following a shooting in Easton. 

Police were called to a report of shots fired just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday  to the area of Centre Square and S. 3rd St.

Officials say when they arrived they found a 29-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the victim is not cooperating with police.

Anybody with any information is asked to call 610-250-6667 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.

