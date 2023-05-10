ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "He was a phenomenal young man. He was loving, comes from a loving family," said Hasshan Batts, the Executive Director of Promise Neighborhoods.

22-year-old Najeer Lane was shot and killed in Allentown last August. Now, three people are being charged in his death: 24-year-old Xavier Grenon, 20-year-old Legious Minder Jr., and 23-year-old Frederick Marks.

"I didn't care if it took a year to two years, as long as we got the individuals responsible for Najeer's death," said Shalon Buskirk, Najeer's mother.

Buskirk says she's exhausted.

"I'm tired of it, I'm tired every time I read the news or see somebody get shot," said Buskirk. "I'm so emotionally and mentally drained."

Najeer was the second son she's had to mourn because of gun violence.

"It's gotta stop, it's gotta stop," said Buskirk.

In 2017, she lost her son Parris Lane. His killer, Joshwynn Garcia, is behind bars.

"No mother should have to bury two of their children," said Buskirk.

Batts says situations like this could be avoided if the city's youth had more outlets.

"We have to find places and ways in which youth can belong," said Buskirk.

"We know that extra work, we know the arts work, music works, sports work, there have to be outlets for children."