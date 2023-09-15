N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police released more details Friday about a double homicide that shocked the community in North Catasauqua on Thursday morning.

Police say the two individuals who were found dead in a home in the 1100 block of Railroad Street were a 39-year-old female and a 16-year-old female.

Officers from the North Catasauqua Police Department were dispatched to the residence just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday, where distraught family members of the victims told police they had discovered their relatives' bodies inside the home.

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek determined the cause of death for both individuals was sharp force injuries. He ruled the manner of the deaths as homicide.

Upon consultation with the Northampton County District Attorney's Office, it was determined that the Pennsylvania State Police would lead the investigation, which remains ongoing.