The Fig Lehigh Valley, a quarterly magazine and online publication, has a new owner, Ashley Russo.

Russo, who has been running her own production company, ASR Media, for the last 10 years, bought the franchise to the Lehigh Valley edition.

"We think that what they do is very similar to what we aspire to do here at ASR Media and the PEAK TV," Russo said. "Which is telling stories, positive stories of our community, and the people who make it a great place to live."

Fig Industries is based out of Lancaster, with a focus on highlighting local small businesses and community leaders.

"We will be working hand-in-hand with them on the website, the branding, and keeping the look and feel," Russo said.

ASR's team will be handling the new venture.

"There will be a lot of things we'll be using, from freelance photographers, freelance writers, printers," Russo said, "that will all help aid in this process."

"There's not many outlets that are able to go ahead and deliver the messaging in such an authentic way, but not just that, through all of the different mediums," said Jill Wheeler with City Center Allentown.

She has worked with both businesses and thinks the merger will bring needed exposure for the small-business community.

"So that's really going to help raise the awareness for so many small businesses that are in the Lehigh Valley and throughout the region," Wheeler said.

"90% of the Lehigh Valley are small businesses, and we really need to not only support them, but shine a light on them and show the good they do in our community," Russo said.

Russo expects the next print edition of the Fig to be ready in late summer.