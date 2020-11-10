ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Surveillance video from a South Fourth Street gas station in Allentown captured the rear-end collision that happened only minutes before an argument and fatal July 4 shooting in Trout Creek Park, according to authorities.
And a Lehigh County detective testified that a New Jersey State Police trooper’s body camera recorded Kenith Y. Otero-Ruiz hours after the shooting saying he was on his way to the airport and an early-morning flight to Puerto Rico.
Allentown police in July charged Otero-Ruiz with single felony counts of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Jose Melendez. Following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Lehigh County Central Court, Magisterial District Judge Michael Faulkner ruled that prosecutors made their prima facie case and ordered the charges against Otero-Ruiz sent to county court.
The 22-year-old is being held without bail ahead of a formal arraignment tentatively scheduled for Dec. 2.
Allentown police were dispatched to the park shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Allentown police Officer Robert Busch was the first officer on the scene, and he testified Tuesday that he arrived in the park to find Melendez face down behind his car.
The victim was still breathing, and Busch – who began administering first aid – testified that he saw at least three gunshot wounds to Melendez’s torso. Later testimony from other investigators indicated the victim was shot nine times and that police recovered 12 shells casings at the scene.
One witness reported seeing the two men speaking calmly before hearing gunshots, according to Busch. Witnesses said the victim was running toward the front of his car, and that the shooter got into his car and sped out of the park toward South Eighth Street, according to testimony.
Busch said the rear bumper of Melendez’s car was damaged and that the driver's side of the car appeared riddled with bullet holes.
An off-duty Allentown police officer on his way to work and listening to his police radio saw a red sedan leaving the park and cut in front of a LANTA bus, according to testimony from Det. Raymond Ferraro. Investigators were able to read the license plate from a video taken by a camera on the bus and track down the previous owner, who reported selling the car to Otero-Ruiz only weeks earlier, Ferraro said.
Investigators said they found paperwork confirming the sale in Otero-Ruiz's bedroom.
Police would later find the damaged Toyota Corolla in a garage behind the West Union Street apartment Otero-Ruiz shared with his mother and girlfriend.
Ferraro said investigators started piecing together surveillance video showing the minutes that led up to the shooting. Video from a South Fourth Street gas station played in court showed what police identified as Otero-Ruiz’s car rear-ending Melendez’s car. Subsequent video footage showed Melendez then following Otero-Ruiz into Trout Creek Park, and Otero-Ruiz arriving at home only minutes after the shooting.
Det. Kevin Mriss with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office told the court that on July 5 he began interviewing people who called 911, including one resident whose backyard overlooks the park. Her Ring doorbell recorded audio of the gunshots, and a guest that day told police he heard Melendez tell Otero-Ruiz that he needed to pay for the damage before he heard gunshots, Mriss testified.
Investigators learned that a New Jersey State Police trooper stopped a different vehicle driven by Otero-Ruiz about 11:30 p.m. the night of the shooting. Otero-Ruiz’s girlfriend, who was 9 months pregnant and at the scene of the shooting, was also in the car. Authorities said the girlfriend is not facing charges.
Otero-Ruiz told state police they were headed to the Newark airport for a morning flight to Puerto Rico, according to Mriss. The trooper’s body camera caught footage of their plane tickets on the girlfriend’s cell phone, and investigators eventually learned they were on a 6:15 a.m. flight to San Juan less than 24 hours after the shooting, according to testimony.
Authorities would apprehend Otero-Ruiz in Puerto Rico about 10 days later.
Mriss testified that a search of Otero-Ruiz’s bedroom turned up a roughly half-empty box of .357 ammunition in the closet, which matched most of the shells found at the shooting scene. Defense attorney John Waldron asked Mriss to clarify that not all the spent casings recovered by police in Trout Park matched.
Mriss testified that nine of the shells were stamped “Sig,” while the other three were stamped “Winchester.” On re-direct, he said it’s not uncommon for police to find mismatched ammunition, noting that all the shells found were the same caliber.