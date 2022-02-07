ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A viewer says he was leaving the Giant near 31st Street and West Emaus Avenue in Allentown Monday night when he saw a car stuck on the train tracks.

In video the viewer sent to us, you can hear the sound of a train horn blowing. Then, a person the viewer says is the driver of the car runs away from the tracks just before the engine hits the car.

The car was carried what looks like a hundred yards down the track.

Allentown police told 69 News that no one was in the vehicle when it was hit. There were no reported injuries.

Police officers were on the scene Monday night to investigate.

