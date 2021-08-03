ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of people lined East Fairmont Street Tuesday night to say goodbye to a man who was shot and killed in this same spot, just 24 hours earlier.
Laura Vito heard the gunshots outside her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She rushed outside and found 27-year-old Hansan Gordon bleeding in the street. She called 911, and then stayed with him the entire time.
"If his mom is watching I want her to know that he was not alone. I stayed there with him. As a mom it totally breaks my heart," Vito said Tuesday.
Gordon's family wasn't able to be there when he died, but they did attend a vigil held for him, and there, they met Vito, the woman who was able to be with him. The family says they are grateful for her, and the others who showed up to remember Gordon.
The coroner ruled the death a homicide. So far, investigators aren't saying much else about a motive, or a suspect.
But people at the vigil are speaking up, and saying the violence must stop.
"This has to stop. It has to stop being normal. Or let me just read the news story and move on," Vito said.
Vito says nobody deserves to be gunned down in the street and no one should have to lose a child.