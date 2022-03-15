ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Calls for fair funding in all Pennsylvania public schools rang out across district and county lines on Tuesday.
A crowd of parents, students, teachers, administrators and local leaders gathered outside Allentown City Hall Tuesday afternoon pushing adequate and fair funding for public schools and the kids who walk those halls.
"We're getting to the beginning of the state's budget season where they have the opportunity to make a true meaningful investment that's both adequate and equitable in our public schools and our public school students," said Karen Beck Pooley, School Director for the Bethlehem Area School District.
The rally comes after an education funding lawsuit in Commonwealth Court wrapped up last week.
"A court case has been heard in Harrisburg highlighting the disparities between our highest wealth and our lowest wealth schools," said Beck Pooley.
"We tell our poor white, our Black and our brown kids that they don't matter, they're not worth the investment and then we expect them to go out into society and live a functional life," said Allentown City Councilperson Ce-Ce Gerlach.
And hours later, across county lines, another vigil was held in front of Pottstown Middle School in Montgomery County.
"You need to give the resources where they need to be," said parent Michael Jaycox.
Jaycox has four children in the Pottstown School District but he works in the Phoenixville district, and says it's painful to witness the inequity which was never more evident than when COVID hit.
"I was in a school district that within a week we had laptops to every student, we were teaching in a week whereas if it wasn't for the generosity of someone in Pottstown, I don't know if our students would have ever had laptops during that time because they just didn't have the resources," said Jaycox.
The state has argued that Pennsylvania is in the top 10 in education spending but, at these rallies that number wasn't enough.