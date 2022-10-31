Vinco Ventures Inc., a company formerly based in Bethlehem that now has no headquarters, has brought in a $900-per-hour financial expert to bring its financial reports up to date.



Vinco, traded on the NASDAQ under ticker symbol BBIG, was a hot topic with anonymous commenters on stocktwits.com in 2021 as the price soared from about $1 to more than $10.



Other bigger companies, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., a theater chain, and video-game seller GameStop Corp. also rode the so-called "meme" stock wave that was based on Internet posters pumping some shares up and trying to knock others down.



Vinco, then based in an office on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, has since come back to Earth. Shares traded at 92 cents each at 1:05 p.m. Monday. In the past year, Vinco has shuffled management, resolved litigation and fallen behind in making earnings reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



That's where the $900 per hour help comes in for Vinco, which describes itself as "focused on the development of digital media and content technologies."



In an SEC filing, Vinco said it has brought in Brendan Bosack as interim chief financial officer. He will be paid $900 per hour, up to $30,000 per month. Based on the hour rate and monthly cap, Bosack will be limited to 33 1/3 hours of paid work per month.



Bosack is, according to Vinco, with Ankura Consulting Group. He also held financial positions at Eastman Kodak and, Vinco said, has "a unique blend of technology and financial experience."



The agreement with Bosack is for an indefinite term. The company said NASDAQ has accepted its plan to file required reports and has given it until Jan. 31 to get its results in.



"With Vinco's remediation plan accepted by NASDAQ, we can continue to plough forward with the work on our quarterly filings," Bosack said in a statement from Vinco. "We are confident in the timeframe set forth in our plan and we look forward to execution."



Vinco said in a statement Aug. 25 that NASDAQ told the company it was out of compliance with listing requirements because it had not filed its report for the quarter ended June 30 with the SEC.



The company still maintains an office in Bethlehem in the former First Valley Bank building. That office is under the name of a Vinco division, Edison Nation.



However, Vinco now says it is a company without a home base.



"We are a remote-friendly company, with several hubs and locations for employees to collaborate. Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters," according to a company statement.