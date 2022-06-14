ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Wendy’s restaurant franchisee is taking steps to correct federal child labor violations and ensure future compliance at other restaurants.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports the franchisee endangered minor-aged workers and permitted them to work more hours than the law allows at five Pennsylvania Wendy's locations.
A recent investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found violations at locations in Allentown, Easton, Pottstown and Whitehall operated by Philly LIV Bacon LLC and three other corporations. The violations include allowing 15-year-old workers to manually raise and lower fry baskets. By law, 14- and 15-year-old workers may only operate deep fryers that raise and lower baskets automatically.
Investigators also found the employer permitted 14- and 15-year-olds to work for more than 3 hours on a school day, more than 8 hours on a non-school day and more than 18 hours during a school week. Philly LIV Bacon LLC also failed to maintain proper records, the division found.
The division assessed $15,449 in penalties for the violations, which the employer has paid.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports, employers are reviewed the workplace practices at all of their 83 Wendy’s locations in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
Following the review, Philly LIV Bacon LLC and three other corporations have agreed to ensure future compliance with federal child labor laws by doing the following:
- Training supervisors and managers on child labor requirements.
- Providing child labor publications to all current and new workers under age 18.
- Establishing an internal number that allows workers to report child labor violations anonymously.
- Providing workers under the age of 16 with a different color nametag than those worn by older workers.
- Posting information about child labor hours’ limitations in a conspicuous place.
- Placing signage on equipment that 14- and 15-year-old workers are prohibited to use.
- Posting a “STOP” sticker on all equipment the department considers hazardous for use by minors.