L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A crash closed part of a road in Northampton County for hours on Wednesday.

It happened mid-morning on Route 191, also known as Nazareth Pike, near Christian Springs Road in Lower Nazareth Township.

At least two cars were involved in the wreck. It appears one of the cars hit a phone pole, sending debris into a front yard. A white car ended up in the yard, not far from the pole.

A blue car with damage was seen being towed from the scene a bit further down the road.

Multiple state police vehicles were at the scene.

Police have not yet commented on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Nazareth Pike was closed into the afternoon.