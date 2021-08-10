HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A Virginia man died after a crash in Northampton County on Monday.
Reginald Wilson, 30, was one of the drivers involved in the two-vehicle wreck around 8:50 a.m. Monday on Route 512, north of Sterners Way, in Hanover Township, authorities said.
Wilson, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg shortly after the crash, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He died of head and neck injuries and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.
Colonial Regional police are also investigating the wreck.