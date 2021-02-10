ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Even during a pandemic there are things you can do with your sweetie, like dinner and a show at the Pines Dinner Theatre in Allentown where they will be practicing social distancing.
Or a road trip to Old York Cellars Winery in Ringoes, Hunterdon County.
"We're all socially distanced for a fun outdoor, may be a little chilly this weekend but an outdoor Valentine's experience," said David Wolin, owner of Old York Cellars Winery.
The winery is even making a New Jersey and Pennsylvania connection by pairing wine and truffles from Laurie's Chocolates in Doylestown.
The Valentine's village not only has food, but you sit in cabanas, and around fire pits.
"The restaurants that are open don't have that much seating, obviously everyone has limited capacity. So we feel great that we can offer this up to our customers," Wolin said.
If you can't get a reservation or staying home is your thing, grab your loved ones, some curbside, and the computer screen for some exclusive virtual performances.
Jim Brickman's Love By Request virtual concert series takes place over the next five days and proceeds go to Allentown's Miller Symphony Hall and Easton's State Theatre.
"I've spent so much of my life traveling through Pennsylvania and it was one of the first places that really embraced my music," Brickman said.
"Some of these virtuals, you do it just because you want the community to know that you are still here," said State Theatre Vice President Jamie Balliet.
Knowing the arts are still there, and people helping to keep the doors open is a true labor of love.
You must use a coupon code with the Love By Request Series so each theatre can receive donations.