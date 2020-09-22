HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the world of COVID-19, having an event is not really what it used to be.
“I've been doing events for 20 years and for everything to come to a screeching halt was scary,” said Kristine Ortiz, owner of KLO Events in Easton.
"So I've sort of become project management through all this,” she said.
Although event planning might not be what it once was, it's become something new. Virtual events that are just as produced, if not more so, than their live counterparts.
"Which essentially equals like a television show,” Ortiz said. KLO has been working with ASR Media Productions in Hellertown on the virtual events.
“There are a lot of moving parts and creating a production,” said Ashley Russo, the owner. She says she's never been busier.
“People needed to get messaging out. People wanted to communicate,” Russo said. “People have been on their smart phones, on iPads, or computers more than ever before so, of course, the place for video is everywhere."
They both say it's been successful, especially for fundraising.
"Now, it's just a mission-focused video and content that creates meaning for people,” Russo said.
It also creates content that could be re-used in a variety of ways.
"What do you want to use this for? Where are the many ways that you could reach people with this message?" Russo said.
Both think it has longevity after the coronavirus. “I don't think the virtual component will go away,” Ortiz said.