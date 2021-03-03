SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Like many local government entities, the South Whitehall Board of Commissioners is utilizing virtual platforms to conduct business as usual amid the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A question that has come up, though, is whether the board should display the names of attendees from the public during its monthly virtual meetings. The commissioners decided Wednesday night to allow such attendees to remain unidentified during the online meetings.
At the outset of Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Mike Wolk made a motion to reactivate the function that displays participants' names in GoToMeeting, the platform used by the board for its virtual meetings.
The function was turned off at the board's Feb. 17 meeting after disruptive screen names appeared. Wolk said seeing the names of meeting attendees would prevent that kind of behavior.
His motion, supported by Vice President Diane Kelly, was defeated 3-2.
Board President Christina "Tori" Morgan noted that the intention of the virtual meeting platform is to provide as close as an experience as possible to in-person meetings. At public meetings, the board knows only the identity of people who announce themselves, she said.
While it's inappropriate to post disruptive information on the virtual platform, it's no different than when someone speaks out of order during an in-person meeting, Morgan said.
Also at Wednesday night's virtual meeting, the board approved a tentative four-year labor agreement with the township's 29 public works department employees.
The board's next online meeting is March 17 at 7 p.m.