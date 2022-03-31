EASTON, Pa. - Take yourself back to elementary school. Imagine you're school shopping, and think of the excitement you'd get when grabbing that new box of crayons.
"Nothing beats a fresh box of crayons," said Jennifer Murray, Marketing and Sales Manager at Crayola.
Now, imagine you get to handpick 32 of those crayons, from a 40-inch wall, creating any combination of colors you want? That's what happened at the Crayola Experience in Easton on Thursday, during its National Crayon Day celebration.
"I got this email about Crayon Day and I had until today to pick up my crayons," said Patrina Pierce of Phillipsburg.
Pierce says she's been coming to the Crayola Experience for years. And now she gets to pass on her love for the experience to her 5-year-old niece.
"She's my mini-me," Pierce said. "She would love this."
Pierce joined in on the fun, creating her boxes, and said she can't wait to enjoy some coloring fun with her niece.
"I can only imagine. She's just, I'm trying to teach her the alphabet and everything right now," Pierce said. "I think it would be fun to try different colors. She knows her colors, different colors."