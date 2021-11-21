BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Christmas City.
The annual Christkindlmarkt is back in Bethlehem, and after a year of downsizing because of COVID, things have returned to the good old days.
"Everything is back to the way it was, thank goodness," said Ed Bartik, who has been working at Christkindlmarkt for years.
When COVID pushed everything outside last year at Christkindlmarkt, it just wasn't the same.
"Everybody was bummed out, everybody was at home with the mask on blah, blah, blah and I'm happy and so is everybody else and I can tell, " Bartik said.
"With everything going on, it really brings that holiday cheer, that holiday spirit back, because last year it was kind of weird for everybody not to be able to go out and do anything. That kind of put a damper on the holiday season, " said Joth Whyte.
"I just think everybody is in a better mood and hopefully we'll have a great holiday season, " said Denise Edmonds, at a booth selling cakes and cookies.
The crowds came out in droves, and they're spending some big bucks.
"It's been going fabulous, so busy, so many customers we've been swamped all weekend long, like awesome!" said Lisa Bandi, who came from Nashville to sell her hair products.
"To be back to normal is incredible, to have everyone back together just feels so much more like Christmas," said Joseph Sick of Culture Shock/Airchair.
Joseph Sick has been selling air chairs here for 16 years and says business has never been better!
"It was very, very difficult last year because we were depending on our internet sales, but it's not the same feeling as being together and you know enjoying Christmas together. I mean, we are social animals, I mean we all like to be together," Sick said.
Christkindlmarkt runs until December 19th.