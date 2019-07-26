 

Visually impaired kids host bingo at Fellowship Manor

 

Some local children are exploring their full potential while doing good deeds for an older generation.

Visually-impaired kids spent the day playing Bingo with the folks at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall Township.

They're taking part in the "I Can" summer camp program.

They raised money to buy special items for the event, like large-print Bingo cards and Braille boards.

Camp leaders say the kids enjoy doing something nice like this for the residents.

"They're showing everyone that just because they're living with some sort of visual impairment, they can go out and help the community just like anybody else," said Camp Director Rita Lang.

The kids handed out special prizes, like large-print novels and adult coloring books.

