EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors formally sought approval Monday night from Lower Macungie Township to create a crossing guard program.
The district will seek authority from Lower Macungie Township to assume the hiring and oversight of crossing guards at Willow Lane Elementary School. The move culminates discussions between the two entities which has spanned roughly two years.
Monday night's action was spurred by Lower Macungie's stance to have EPSD assume the program's administrative role.
During the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners' May 19 meeting, Manager Bruce Beitel indicated the township had received correspondence from Superintendent Kristen Campbell about potential cost shares. Beitel responded by reiterating Lower Macungie's desire in having EPSD assuming an active administrative role.
Commissioners that night said the specifics of safely transporting students to school should be handled by East Penn School District and not the township.
Crossing guards first began at the school in August 2013 and were employed by Lower Macungie Township, with the costs shared between EPSD and the township. Last year, however, the township informed the district that it would no longer maintain the crossing guards as employees.
Director Paul Champagne said he was "frustrated" the township adopted that position, but acknowledged the need for crossing guards at the school. He said the district should move forward with developing a program this summer, and urged individuals to volunteer for it.
Director Jeffrey Jankowski said it was "unfortunate" that Lower Macungie Township adopted this position. He, too, instructed the administration to develop a plan.
Director Allan Byrd said he would like to see a hybrid, partial program.
The board discussed all-volunteer workers, or having EPSD pay for a period of time before transitioning to an all-volunteer program. Monday night's vote did not involve that decision, which will be decided by the administration over the summer months.
Rehabilitation therapist agreement
In other news, directors approved a staffing service agreement with Therapy Travelers, a California corporation, to provide rehabilitation therapist associates. Under the deal, RNs will make between $70 to $85 per hour, and LPNs will receive between $60 and $70 per hour.
Football tickets
In other business, the board OK'd establishing football ticket prices for the 2022 season. A general admission ticket to a Green Hornets game will cost adults $5 and students $3. Season tickets were set at $20 for adults and $12 for students.
Senior citizens with an East Penn Gold Card will pay nothing. Seniors without a Gold Card will be admitted at the student price.
All East Penn School District employees can attend free, with the exception of playoff and tournament games, by showing their employee badges.
The next East Penn School District Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for July 11.