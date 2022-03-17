WEST EASTON, Pa. -- A volunteer fire company in Northampton County has started a new chapter.
Representatives from the volunteer fire company that serves West Easton Borough announced Thursday in a release they have started a new chapter, The new West Easton Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Reps say it was formed to improve public safety services and create a stronger volunteer fire service to serve the borough and surrounding communities.
“Over the last five years, we have worked to develop a strong plan to separate the social club and firefighting divisions of the former Safety First Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. The division created Safety First of West Easton, a social club and West Easton Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, the fire department" said William Bogari, Jr., the first Fire Chief of the new fire company.
The new company has over 10 active volunteer members, serving in both administrative and firefighting duties. These personnel will respond to approximately 50 calls for service a year, the company said.
The leadership and operation of the new fire company remains the same as it has been prior to the division, the company said.
The fire company will also continue to serve the same coverage area, focusing on providing service to West Easton Borough and mutual aid to surrounding communities in Northampton County.