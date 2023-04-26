ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a real estate tax credit for volunteer firefighters to show appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.
The ordinance provides for a real estate tax credit of up to $150 per volunteer, providing they meet eligibility criteria. Each member qualifies for the credit in households where multiple owner-occupants meet such criteria.
Sponsored by the entire board, the ordinance is not a quick fix for flagging numbers of volunteers. Instead, the action shows appreciation for the sacrifices volunteers make regarding their time and potential loss of income.
"This is not going to solve the problem," said Commissioner Ron Beitler. "What this does do is show appreciation for the men and women who serve in these positions. Sometimes when they answer the call, they're leaving work to do so."
Commissioner Geoff Brace said volunteer activity is down 90% over the last few decades, indicating a substantial need to attract individuals.
"This is something that the county is going to have to wrestle with," Brace said.
In other news, Commissioner Bob Elbich announced that the special exception permit that would allow liquified natural gas, or LNG, to be transported through Allentown had been denied.
Initially approved in 2019 for New Fortress Energy's export project, the special permit was given to Energy Transport Services to transport LNG by rail from a proposed processing plant in Wyalusing in Bradford County to Gibbstown, New Jersey, and later exported overseas. However, the rail cars used for transport were not tested or proven safe for LNG, Elbich said, naming them "extreme failure hazards."
Affordable housing
Commission members also heard input from the public regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds on public housing and the need to provide options for individuals transitioning from a corrections facility.
Alan Jennings, former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, called for action on allocating ARPA funds.
Affordable housing has been a "disaster for a long time," he said.
Funding for closing costs, down payments and improvements would go a long way toward helping those struggling to build wealth.
New appointment
The board also appointed Keisha McCollin-Bulluck as a new staff member in the county's human resources department. She formerly served as human resources administrator at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation in Allentown.
"This is one of the most important positions the board of commissioners will appoint," Brace said. "While we operate with a half-a-billion budget, we are, first and foremost, a service provider. We require people."
Contracts
Under new business and resolutions, the commissioners voted to approve a professional services agreement with Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management Inc., a professional services agreement with Korn Ferry, and a second amended professional services agreement with HHE Attorneys LLC. The first two are related to employee retirement management and an actuary, while the latter is labor contract council.
Ballot boxes
Lastly, Rick Molchany, director of general services, announced that ballot boxes had been dropped off in Lehigh County at four locations that will be monitored with cameras.