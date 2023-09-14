BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More than 1,000 volunteers from dozens of local businesses rolled up their sleeves Thursday to help brighten communities in the Lehigh Valley.

They participated in a variety of service projects as part of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley's 30th "Day of Caring" event.

We spotted helpers from Just Born cleaning and decorating Marvine Elementary School in Bethlehem.

Volunteers also stocked and organized local food pantries, installed fire alarms in homes, and beautified outdoor spaces.