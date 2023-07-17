FORKS TWP., Pa. - Bushkill Park may be a muddy mess right now, but things look pretty good compared to just a day ago.

The 121-year-old amusement park was hit with yet another flood Sunday.

"The whole park was under water, maybe about waist deep," said Manager Sue Klein.

She has been cleaning up with a team of volunteers since 9 a.m. Monday.

Bushkill Creek is only a few away from the property, so it's not uncommon for flooding to happen, but Sue says this time they were caught by surprise.

"Nobody was expecting flooding," Klein said. "A lot of the time we'll hear alerts, come down, we'll put stuff high up. We have like a little system we try to keep going but we weren't expecting this at all."

Thankfully, the damage is mainly outside, and the rides are intact. They're waiting for the motors to dry out before they turn them on.

The inside spaces are dry, and the car show scheduled for Saturday is still on.

"Everything is just muddy, but the inside up in the roller rink, the snack bar, the social room. We can have parties and everything in there. We're back to normal," Klein said.

The one thing that did go missing is her husband's toolbox that holds what he needs to inspect and fix rides. They're hoping it turns up, although it might be hard to spot.

"The toolbox is a job box. It's dark brown and it is locked."

They welcome volunteer help cleaning up throughout the week.