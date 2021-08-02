EMMAUS, Pa. - The stroke of a paint brush is the little bit of tender loving care a 158-foot-long building at the Emmaus Community Park needed.
"Actually having people from the community come out and helping us, it makes it more interactive. It just creates some community support and spirit for the town," said Lauren Kuhn, with the Community Mural Program.
Colorful barn stars adorn the structure with inspiration from local Dutch heritage.
"A lot of these designs were taken from the sides of barns in the area," said Kuhn.
Public works laid the groundwork and primed the siding. It's all come together rather quickly thanks to the dozens of volunteers who stepped up to help.
"Basically just perfection. We're getting as close to that as possible. And the community is really helping us get there," said Kuhn.
It's lightened the workload by bringing the community together. What better way than the arts?
"Oh my gosh, it's been amazing. We've made so much progress. It was amazing to see just a white wall with the outline to almost completed," said Karri Schreppel, president of the Emmaus Arts Commission.
They're spending the weekend putting on some of the final touches and have plans for a ribbon cutting in the coming weeks.