BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "I've been to Musikfest growing up, I lived in Bethlehem my whole life," said Gail Fejes, Volunteer with the City of Bethlehem Medical Reserve Corps.

She's one of over 40,000 active volunteers with the Corps, assisting with medical aid at big events just like Musikfest.

"Helping people is something I've done since 1999," said Fejes.

Every year for the entire duration of the event, their tent can be found right on Main Street, ready to help with any medical issues 'Festers might run into.

"Say you got a blister, or were feeling sick. We can provide first aid and help you with any minor medical needs," said Natasha Bull, Volunteer with the City of Bethlehem Medical Reserve Corps.

"You never know when people will need some first aid," said Bull.

The volunteers have dedicated their time in the heat, standing by with first-aid kits, COVID tests, and the hottest commodity...

"We've had a run-on hand sanitizer everyone's going for it," said Bull.

The team behind the Bethlehem Medical Reserve Corps say they're happy to be on standby if anyone needs help.

"I'm just glad to volunteer my time. It's a lovely day and it's great to be at Musikfest," said Bull.