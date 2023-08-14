BETHLEHEM, Pa. - They call preparing for Musikfest building a city within a city. Of course, that means once the fun ends, that city needs to be taken down.

You really need a village to do all of the work. Tons of volunteers and staff members were out all day Monday.

Monday and Tuesday are the big days for cleanup.

After more than 500 shows over a jam-packed 11 days, the sounds are different in Bethlehem.

"We're taking down," said Cindy Yeoman, who has been volunteering at Musikfest for about a decade. "We're clearing up, getting ready. Celtic Fest is next, so we've got to make room for that."

Just like that, volunteers are onto the next event.

The 40th Musikfest is a wrap.

"Things went really smooth," said Ron Devine, who has been volunteering at Musikfest for 27 years.

"The vibe this year was unlike anything I've ever felt," said Kassie Hilgert, the president and CEO of ArtsQuest. "The attendance, the patrons, the vendors, all in a good mood. We had a day and a half of liquid sunshine. You're going to have that in the month of August here in Pennsylvania."

"This has been a spectacular fest. The music was great. The people and, of course, volunteers. They were outstanding and couldn't get it done without the staff," said Yeoman.

Fest went out with a bang, when fireworks lit up the sky, after the band Train played hit after hit on the Steel Stage.

Volunteers are thinking about their favorite concerts of the year, as they break everything down.

"Building it and take it away is my forte," said a volunteer who goes by Scuba, who has been giving his time to Musikfest for more than 15 years. "It's a big team thing."

It's another mass effort that takes a few days.

"I help out the guys. They all work very hard here," said Devine.

"A lot of it is rental," said Yeoman. "Tables and the chairs. A lot of it is ours that we use over and over again at each festival...Oktoberfest, Christkindlmarkt. So, a lot of the flags and the signs, the banners, they get put away into a trailer for next year."

Next year is already being talked about.

"We've already put out offers for the Wind Creek Steel Stage for next year and planning has begun for next year. During the festival, we asked staff and volunteers to submit ideas, and we'll start going through those this week," said Hilgert.

"Can we do 40 more? I do believe," said Scuba.

ArtsQuest hopes to have the attendance numbers for this year ready to share Tuesday.