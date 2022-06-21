U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Mowing, raking and watering are chores that aren't so fun in your own backyard, but for these golf enthusiasts, it's an honor to get down and dirty at Saucon Valley Country Club.
"I'm happy to play a small role in this whole big operation," said volunteer Seamus Foley.
Foley traveled from Ohio to volunteer for the U.S. Senior Open. He's part of the grounds crew and starts his day long before the sun comes up.
"We'll come in, we'll have a 3:30 coffee, 4:00 meeting in the morning and then we'll go out and mow the first couple greens before light," said Foley.
Foley's on moisture duty, which means he checks the course to make sure there's adequate moisture on the greens. His co-volunteer, Andrew Rocco, is on raking duty. He traveled from Los Angeles to work the tournament.
"My boss sent me out here really to get familiar with the USGA experience working the tournaments volunteering and seeing how the whole operation works," said Rocco.
Foley and Rocco are two of about 60 out-of-town volunteers, who are more like apprentices, staying at DeSales University for the week. The hours are brutal, the work's intense, and there's no pay, so why do they do it? A true love for the sport.
"So much joy coming to different courses and learning how they work and how their operation works, seeing it from a player's perspective too," said Rocco.
"We want to just provide the best product that we can for the best golfers in the world," said Foley.
Plus, the sleep deprivation and blisters are worth the front-row seats to all the action.
"It's great to watch good golf out here when the course is absolutely dialed in," said Rocco.