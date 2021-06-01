BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council again postponed voting on zoning changes for the former Martin Tower site during its Tuesday night meeting. The bill's first reading is rescheduled for June 15.
Councilman Michael Colon will soon offer to Mayor Bob Donchez's administration an amendment which could receive a council majority of support at the next meeting. Colon's amendment would alter one of the three zoning changes requested by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick, which would place no restriction on parking.
The Colon amendment to the Ronca-Herrick amendment would compromise by leaving in place some parking restrictions.
"I'd be more comfortable with putting a cap back on there," said Colon.
Tuesday night's meeting at times proved tense and tedious. Council discussed whether to present the Colon amendment for vote Tuesday night, vote on the zoning changes as presented, table the vote or postpone the vote. After more talk with no action, council opted for postponement.
Ronca and Herrick have pitched a mixed-use redevelopment project on the 53-acre site along Eighth Avenue in Bethlehem. The plan includes medical office buildings, a hotel, a grocery store, a convenience store and gas station, retail and apartments.
Last month, Ronca indicated that deals with many prospective tenants rested with the zoning changes. He added that a project this complex would greatly benefit from the city's assistance and would pay dividends for all.
A second amendment change that "no new vehicle driveway shall enter or exit onto an arterial street, unless the applicant proves that no feasible alternative exists, such as use of alleys of a side street" did not receive any council contention Tuesday night.
A third amendment in the bill to change the minimum rear yard setback from 30 feet to 20 feet did not also receive council objections Tuesday night.