ALENTOWN, Pa. - Tuesday is the deadline for counties to have vote counts sent to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
However, two totals will be sent.
Inside the Lehigh County Government Center, sorting through vote casting confusion is becoming common in the Commonwealth.
"Very similar to what we did in 2020 when the election board did certify two different results," said Lehigh County election head Tim Benyo.
Then, it was the day of totals and ballots received up to three days after the election. Now, it's mail-in ballots with dated and undated envelopes.
"All 67 counties are interested in how this will play out," Benyo said.
In Lehigh County the vote count is playing out in two piles, one with dated ballots and one without them.
November 2021 Lehigh Court of Common Pleas Republican candidate David Ritter filed a motion to halt a recent federal court decision to allow undated mail-in ballots sent in on time but without a handwritten date on the envelope to count.
The scenario is being closely watched by Pat Browne and Jarrett Coleman. Coming into Tuesday, only 17 votes separated the two Republican candidates in the 16th state Senate District race. After Benyo tallied the votes, Coleman increased his lead by five in Lehigh County.
But now parts of Bucks County play a role, as redistricting expanded the district. There are 49 undated Republican mail-in ballots there.
Totals are being sent to the state, one with the undated ballots, and one without them.
A final tally will come once court challenges are final, complicated even more now with U.S. Senate Republican Candidate Dave McCormick now suing to allow undated ballots. His opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz sent a letter to counties to have them not to.