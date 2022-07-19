BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Historic Hotel Bethlehem is once again in the running for USA Today's best historic hotel, but it needs your help.
Voting is open online through August 15 at noon.
This year's contest coincides with the hotel's 100th anniversary.
It also marks the fourth year in a row that the Lehigh Valley landmark has been included on the nomination list.
It won best historic hotel last year, after taking second place in 2020 and third in 2019.
"Historic Hotel Bethlehem is part of the fabric of people’s lives, and we hope everyone who considers it a special place will vote to keep your community hotel number one in the nation," said Bruce Haines, managing partner for the hotel, in a statement.