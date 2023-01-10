BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University's plan to buy a trio of churches is on pause, thanks to the Bethlehem Parking Authority.

The Parking Authority is planning to take over one of the church's parking lots.

The move forced members of the three churches to postpone a vote on whether to accept Lehigh University's $3.7-million offer.

The parking authority says it's been trying to buy the parking lot of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church since 2021.

"Lehigh University respects the process the Congregations are following and intends to move forward with the purchase. We are grateful to the Congregations for their thoughtful consideration, recognizing these are important and historical community spaces within Bethlehem," according to a statement from the university.

"We have a shared commitment to being responsible partners. Lehigh’s future, and our past, are indelibly connected to Bethlehem and the Southside with a 158-year history of sharing in our vibrant community together."