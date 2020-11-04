Pennsylvania could still be the state that decides everything, but we don't know that yet.
Lehigh County is still working to process tens of thousands of votes. Lehigh is actually pausing the counting for the night, but more counting is happening around the state.
"The returns are taking a little longer than we're used to. That's a good sign, part of the reason is that a lot more people voted," said Governor Tom Wolf.
While Governor Wolf may see a good sign, voters are left anxiously waiting results. Polls closed Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania and yet a number of key races are still uncalled.
The hold up? Mail-in ballots. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar warned it could be Friday before they are all processed. She blames the hold-up on the fact that election workers could not start counting ballots until Election Day. Still, Boockvar says the state is a little ahead of schedule.
"I expect hundreds of thousands more to be counted tonight," Boockvar said.
But, it'll be a bit longer in Lehigh County. County Executive Phillips Armstrong said he sent his election workers home to rest and expects to have the results completed by Thursday night.
That was not the news Lehigh County Stands Up wanted to hear.
"We spoke with a county official last week and he told us the vote would continue uninterrupted and we told him that if anything was interrupted we would be here to put some pressure on him," said organizer Ashleigh Strange.
Strange says her group offered to get certified to process ballots so they can continue to be counted, but the county didn't take them up on it.
Meanwhile in Northampton County things have gone a little quicker. All of their ballots have been counted.