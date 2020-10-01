Voting button

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Voters will soon be able to pick up an over-the-counter ballot in Lehigh County.

Voters who have not applied for a mail-in ballot can pick up an over-the-counter ballot at the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office starting Friday, Oct. 2, according to a county news release. The ballots will be available in Conference Room 40 where voters can fill out an application, have it processed, and be counted on site starting November 3. Additionally, voting booths will be available in the hallway for voters.

Mail-in ballots will begin to be sent out through the mail Tuesday, October 6, to all applicants who previously applied. More than 65,000 ballots are set to be mailed out in Lehigh County.

People with questions can call the Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration at 610-782-3194.

