At the Lehigh County voter registration office, workers are opening ballots and getting them ready for the count once the polls close at 8 p.m.
"We mailed out 24,000 mail-in ballots and we're expecting to get back approximately 17 to 18,000 depending upon how many come back today, but that looks like our return at this point," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
That equates to about a 75-percent return rate in Lehigh County. In Northampton County it was roughly 60 percent as of Tuesday morning.
Officials say more Northampton County voters requested mail-in ballots for this primary than all of the people who voted in the county's 2019 primary, and they anticipate more ballots.
"We will be going out to check with the post office several times today to get all the ballots that are coming in, or they can drop off at one of our four secure ballot drop off boxes around the county," said Becky Bartlett, Northampton County's deputy director of administration.
Officials in both counties say turnout has been slow for the first half of the day, but there could be more traffic in the evening when people get off work. But those who did turn out were enthusiastic.
"It's like exercising. It's like working your muscles, this is your community muscle," said voter Susan Jordhamo.
Voters are casting their votes for candidates in two mayoral races.
In Allentown, Democrats are choosing among incumbent Ray O'Connell and challengers Matt Tuerk, Stevie Jones, Julio Guridy, and Ce-Ce Gerlach. Republican Tim Ramos is unopposed.
In Bethlehem, Republican John Kachmar is also unopposed. He will face Democrats William Reynolds or Dana Grubb.
Voters will also decide constitutional questions regarding Pennsylvania's state of emergency powers and equal rights protections.
A referendum on whether fire companies can get loans for equipment is also being decided.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Officials say if you have a mail-in ballot that you haven't returned you can take it to your polling place and vote.