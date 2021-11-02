ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Voters rejected the idea of removing English as Allentown's official language.
Voters faced a ballot question Tuesday asking whether English should be removed as the city's official language. The official language designation was written into the charter in the 1990s.
Of the total votes counted so far, 66% of residents voted no to removing English as the official language, while 34% supported the idea.
Another ballot question asked voters whether to allow the city to extend the geographic limits of the Allentown residency requirement for city heads of departments, offices and agencies.
Currently, the Home Rule Charter requires that such heads reside within the City of Allentown within one year of appointment. The question posed to voters asked whether that rule should be amended to require such individuals, at the time of appointment, to reside within five miles of the city's borders.
So far, 53% of residents have voted yes, while 47% rejected the idea.
The results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.
