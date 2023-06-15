EASTON, Pa. – In a series of votes Thursday night, Northampton County Council passed measures that will give voters the final say on term limits for several county roles.

Council voted 6-3 to place the measures on the Nov. 7 ballot as referendum questions for voters to decide.

Commissioner Tara Zrinski voted "no" or abstained from the votes, as did Council Vice President Ron Heckman and Commissioner Kevin Lott.

Before the votes, Zrinski encouraged other members of council to reject the measures.

"I had a lot of reservations about these ordinances that are coming up," Zrinski said. "I really feel that while referendums seem like a direct tool of democracy, we can't just say 'yes' or 'no' when there is some nuance inherent in the question that we're asking."

The question, she said, is, "Should there be term limits?"

She explained that the referendum process was not indicative of a true democracy because voter turnout is historically low.

"You might not get the outcome you intend," Zrinski said.

Like Zrinski, Heckman spoke before the votes, noting he had been contacted earlier that day by someone praising him for opposing term limit measures. He said the person followed his accolades by speaking unkindly about other commissioners who were not expected to vote the same way (members of Northampton County Council are known as commissioners).

Heckman said his votes would not be about "anybody personally out there."

"It's about looking at policy and making decisions," he said. "It's a mistake if we attack any individuals over this for just doing their job."

Thursday's votes do not set term limits but instead allow for referendums that ask if term limits should be imposed for members of County Council, the county executive and the controller. These referendums will appear on the ballot in Nov. 7 election. County voters would make the final decision.

The executive — the county's top official — and the controller, the county's fiscal watchdog, are not subject to term limits now.

The limits are not likely to affect current officeholders. County Executive Lamont McClure is serving his second term and has hinted at running for one or two more. Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski was appointed to fill a vacancy and is not running for election.

The referendum for County Council states the limits would be set commencing with the January 2024 term. A three-term maximum already applies to commissioners via an ordinance.

Still, a referendum allows the limits to become part of the home rule charter — the penultimate ruling document for the county. Limits to county executive terms could begin January 2026, while the controller limit would take effect January 2024.

"No person shall be elected to the office of County Executive more than twice," reads the limit on the executive in the referendum, while the limit on the controller are for two terms "in succession," meaning a controller could serve two terms, leave office and return. The "in succession" clause would also apply to commissioners, allowing an official to serve three terms, take a break, and run again.

Zrinski abstained from votes on the controller term limits because she is running for the position.

District attorney pay

In other news, council voted to increase the amount District Attorney Terence Houck is paid, raising the sum from $78,784 to $82,329.

It also voted to allow the DA's office to award $3,000 incentive bonuses for 13 assistant district attorneys who have recently taken on "significant additional caseloads." Officials said the funds come from the budget of the district attorney's office.

Contracts

County Council also voted in the affirmative on a $153,000 contract to Keystone Consulting Engineers and $562,999 for three separate contracts with Billitier Electric, CMG of Easton, and JBM Mechanical. Lastly, HMK Group Inc. was awarded $87,286 for repaving Gracedale Avenue.