The Manufacturers Resource Center is celebrating a decade of the What's So Cool About Manufacturing contest.

7th and 8th grade students are paired with some of the biggest producers in the region to learn about what they do.

"So the student's teams from each of the schools go out to the manufacturer they're partnered with and they talk with the manufacturer. They get an interview with them, if you will. They get a plant tour of the floor. See processes, get a chance to talk to individuals on the floor. All the while they're videoing what they're seeing," said Rich Hobbs, President and CEO of the MRC.

Students are then tasked with making a two-minute video, which is voted on, in the search for a winner.

In the last 10 years, the program has spread across the state.

In the Lehigh Valley alone, 33 schools are participating, working with companies like B. Braun, Crayola, Orasure, Mack trucks, Tyber Medical, and more.

Voting online opens at midnight, March 1.

Hobbs says it's started to encourage career pathways in the industry for middle school students.

"Well, 10 years ago the thinking was manufacturing had a tough reputation of dirty, dark, and dangerous, and I think a big piece of this was to overcome that or help overcome that perception," Hobbs said.

"To get young students seeing what manufacturing really is. Getting them inside the walls of the companies they drive past and see all the time but they don't know what's going on inside."

You have until Friday at midnight to cast your vote, and you'll be able to watch the awards ceremony live on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. on WFMZ-TV.